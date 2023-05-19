TRIAD — Memorial Day observances in the Piedmont Triad will feature a host of traditional events to honor military personnel who gave the ultimate sacrifice in duty to their country.
High Point native Nicholas Ruden, a graduate of High Point University, again has organized a service that will be held in downtown High Point. The 19th annual High Point Memorial Day Service will take place at 10 a.m. May 29 at the monument park at the corner of Main and High streets.
The event is scheduled to feature the Randolph County Honor Guard, Guilford Courthouse Fife and Drum Corps, a wreath laying and speakers. For more information call Ruden at 336-706-6887. Ruden began organizing the High Point Memorial Day Service when he was a teenager.
The city of Thomasville will hold a series of Memorial Day observances during the holiday period.
The events begin with a free bluegrass and country concert by the band Nu-Blu at Finch Field at 4 p.m. May 26 for the Red, White and Nu-Blu celebration hosted by Thomasville Tourism.
The free concert precedes the opening day game of the HiToms season. After the game there will be a fireworks show. Ticket sales for the game begin at 5:30 p.m. and the game starts at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $10.
There will be another free concert at 7 p.m. May 28 by 208 The Army Band at Finch Auditorium hosted by the Memorial Day Parade Committee.
The Thomasville Memorial Day Parade, among the largest Memorial Day parades in the Southeastern United States, begins downtown on Main Street at 9 a.m. May 29 with the route turning down Salem Street and ending at Cushwa Stadium where paratroopers will drop into the festivities.
For more information call Thomasville Tourism at 336-687-4450.
The annual Memorial Day service at the Carolina Field of Honor off W. Market Street in Triad Park in Kernersville will take place at 11 a.m. May 29.
The guest speaker will be Al Stewart, a longtime Greensboro Police Department officer and decorated Vietnam War veteran. The ceremony will feature a color guard, the Jamestown Pipes and Drums, the laying of the wreath and other commemorative activities.
Organizers advise guests to bring their own chair since seating at the Carolina Field of Honor is limited. For more information check the website www.carolinafieldofhonor.org.
