TRIAD — Memorial Day observances in the Piedmont Triad will feature a host of traditional events to honor military personnel who gave the ultimate sacrifice in duty to their country.

High Point native Nicholas Ruden, a graduate of High Point University, again has organized a service that will be held in downtown High Point. The 19th annual High Point Memorial Day Service will take place at 10 a.m. May 29 at the monument park at the corner of Main and High streets.

