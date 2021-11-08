HIGH POINT — A 50-foot-long mural of a brook trout has been luring the curious to an office building on Long Street, but now you no longer have to wonder what’s inside the building.
The office of Reel Threads, an online business that sells fish-themed apparel and accessories, opens to the public today and will be open four days a week through the end of the year — and possibly longer.
“When I would have people come in to meet with me, I kept hearing the same thing,” says Reel Threads founder Ryan Coleman of High Point. “They would say, ‘Man, you’ve got to let people come in here and see this place and shop.’ So I finally decided to do it.”
Beginning today, Reel Threads — at 1312 Long St., Suite 106 — will be open Tuesday-Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. through the end of the year.
“But if it’s successful, I might keep it open longer,” Coleman says. “We’ll see what happens.”
Coleman launched Reel Threads in early 2020. An avid fisherman, he came up with the idea of putting the distinctive scale patterns of fish — from trout and flounder to bass and Spanish mackerel — on socks. The actual artwork for the designs was created by Coleman’s stepfather, Superior Court Judge Joe Craig III, also of High Point.
The business was initially an online venture (www.reelthreads.com), but it grew quickly.
“The socks have been very well-received,” Coleman says. “We’re in over 300 stores across America now, and we also offer T-shirts, neck gaiters and home decor items such as pillows and artwork.”
According to Coleman, his customers — fishing enthusiasts, in particular — have fallen for his products, um, hook, line and sinker.
jtomlin@hpenews.com | 336-888-3579
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.