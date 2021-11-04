HIGH POINT — Republican-backed redistricting maps for U.S. congressional and state legislative districts may be approved by the end of this week, possibly today.
The full House is expected to vote today on the N.C. Senate districts, which would include a district redrawn to represent High Point and nearby parts of western and southwestern Guilford County, as well as the congressional districts.
The plan for the Senate’s southwestern Guilford district originally was drawn as an open seat with no current incumbent living in the district, but the district lines were tweaked to include a large area of western Greensboro where Democratic Sen. Michael Garrett lives. The plan with that change passed the full Senate on a party-line vote Wednesday.
The full Senate voted along party lines to approve the congressional districts plan on Tuesday. Changes made to district lines in the Triad would make it difficult for Democratic U.S. Rep. Kathy Manning of Greensboro to be reelected in 2023. The new plan would divide Guilford, which currently is all in one district, among three Republican-leaning districts.
The N.C. House voted along party lines on Tuesday to approve new maps for its own 120 districts, and a Senate committee approved them Wednesday. The proposal makes only minor changes to districts in the High Point area, shifting a small number of voters to new districts.
The new maps are projected to give Republicans strong majorities despite the state’s closely divided voting of recent years.
Republicans defend their proposed boundaries as complying well with criteria to shape the districts and undergoing a highly public process.
But Jonathan Mattingly, a Duke University mathemetician who has served as an expert witness on redistricting in court cases, said Wednesday the new maps show clear signs of gerrymandering.
Mattingly and his team used a computer to draw tens of thousands of maps using the legislature’s own established redistricting criteria, then compared what the results would be. When they used historical statewide voting results to simulate outcomes, they found that the GOP-generated maps would almost always elect more Republicans than most maps in the computer-generated collection.
That’s true even in elections with strong Democratic turnout.
“From a very strong Republican majority (during voting) to a pretty strong Democratic majority, in historical terms, we see almost no change in the outcome here,” Mattingly said.
