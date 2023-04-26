HIGH POINT — The first at-large City Council candidate in this year’s municipal election campaign is officially in the race.
Sam Carr said Wednesday that he will seek one of the two council seats that are elected citywide.
A High Point native and graduate of Wesleyan Christian Academy and High Point University, he said he supports the city’s current policy direction and wants to serve on the council as part of the next generation of leadership.
“The current council has done a great job with the downtown catalyst project and creating more livable spaces in the community. I was born and raised here, so I’ve seen where High Point was, and to see where it is now — it’s a completely different city,” said Carr, 25. “I love the trajectory the city is on, and it’s time for younger people like me to take more of an active role in that.”
Candidate filing for municipal races, which are nonpartisan, opens July 7. Primaries will be held Oct. 10, and the general election is Nov. 7. All eight council seats, as well as the mayor’s position, will be on the ballot for four-year terms.
Current at-large Councilman Britt Moore said he hasn’t decided whether to seek reelection. The other at-large representative, Councilman Tyrone Johnson, could not be reached for comment.
Carr graduated from HPU in 2021 with a degree in political science and earned a master’s degree in communications and business leadership the following year.
He’s now employed by HPU as a community relations specialist.
While a student, he took three courses taught by HPU Associate Professor of Political Communication Brandon Lenoir, who’s now advising Carr through his separate campaign consultant and political strategist business.
“The plan is to take Sam’s message to all residents. He’s going to work hard. It’s not just putting out lawn signs and hoping for the best,” said Lenoir. “He’s got a full platform. The hook is, he’s young and energetic, but he’s come with some substance.”
Carr served as HPU’s student body president his senior year, which coincided with the coronavirus pandemic. He was part of a COVID-19 task force that prepared the campus for in-person instruction during the 2020-21 academic year.
Before that, he got involved in local politics as a volunteer for Mayor Jay Wagner’s 2019 reelection campaign.
Carr said his participation in the Leadership High Point program through Business High Point-Chamber of Commerce “opened up the door wider for me, as far as my desire to run” for council this year.
The curriculum included a “government day,” where the class visited City Hall and other facilities and learned about different aspects of municipal operations.
Carr said the experience inspired him to include public safety as part of his campaign.
“A big part of that is supporting our fire department and police department and ensuring they have all the resources and tools they need, and that our salaries are competitive,” he said.
Carr said supporting at-risk youth is another cause that led him to run for council. He serves on an advisory board through the Salvation Army Boys & Girls Club of High Point and is on the Open Door Ministries Board of Directors.
He said the city’s investment in Truist Point stadium and the surrounding area is what’s helped turn High Point into a more attractive place for young professionals like him and his wife, Brooke, who is also an HPU graduate.
“I want to see us continue that growth, so we can hold on to those graduates,” he said.
