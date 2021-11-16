HIGH POINT — Street racing at high speeds contributed to the death of a teenager on a motorcycle last week, and a motorist police say was involved in the race has been charged.
On Nov. 9, Andrew Shea, 18, of High Point, was riding a 2008 Yamaha eastbound on W. Market Center Drive when he lost control of his motorcycle as he entered a curve to the right and crossed the concrete median into the westbound lanes. Shea was thrown from the motorcycle and pronounced dead at the scene.
After further investigation, which included reviews of closed-circuit camera footage, High Point Police Department officers determined that Shea and the driver of an Acura TL sedan were dueling at high speeds before Shea crashed.
The driver of the car, Kyle Self, 33, of Franklinville, was found on Monday, police said.
Police say Self cooperated during the investigation and was charged by citation with spontaneous speed competition and speeding 75 mph in a 45 mph zone. There was no evidence to suggest that Self’s car made contact with Shea’s motorcycle prior to the collision or contributed to Shea losing control of his vehicle, police said.
There’s no evidence to suggest that the two men knew each other prior to the incident, Lt. Jeffrey Crouse told The High Point Enterprise.
Shea’s death was the ninth traffic fatality in the city this year.
