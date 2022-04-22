TRIAD — Cases of COVID-19 in North Carolina have increased recently, but hospitalizations have remained low since the coronavirus pandemic threat retreated from the peak risks of this past winter, an area infectious disease specialist said Thursday.
Dr. Christopher Ohl of Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem said in his latest public briefing on the pandemic that the latest omicron BA.2 variant hasn’t posed a pressing problem. The variant is by far the most highly infectious version of the virus, and currently 85% of cases in North Carolina stem from the new variant.
“The fact that over the past month we haven’t had cases falling out of the sky due to the BA.2 variant makes me think we aren’t going to have a huge surge from this,” Ohl said. “We would have seen the early information from that already.”
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported in its most recent COVID-19 assessment on Wednesday an increase in reported cases but a decrease in hospital admissions from last week.
The seven-day average for COVID-19 hospitalizations of 351 patients a day was down dramatically from the peak of 5,049 a day for the last week of January, the department reports.
Nationally, the seven-day average of COVID cases in the United States totaled 34,972 as of April 16, up 23% from a week earlier but still down 95% from the high mark of 749,895 during a week in mid-January, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control.
Ohl said that his concern for the next possible surge in cases will be the period from the end of the summer into the fall and winter, when immunity in a sizable part of the population might wane.
“I think we are going to see more of a year-round COVID turn into a wintertime COVID,” he said.
The ruling by a federal judge Monday that invalidated a mask mandate on public transportation, such as airplanes, may lead to more cases, Ohl said.
“Cases will go up because not everyone is masking on the plane and not everyone on that plane will be vaccinated, and they will transmit among themselves,” he said.
The vast majority of people who are contracting COVID-19 and requiring intensive medical care are those who were never vaccinated, Ohl said.
