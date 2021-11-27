HIGH POINT — Every year, The High Point Enterprise asks readers to submit their favorite holiday recipes for our annual Christmas in the Southern Triad publication. Due to space constraints, we were unable to publish the submissions in this year’s magazine. However, we still would like to share them with you in today’s edition.
Bon appetit!
Old Fashioned Sweet Potatoes
2/3 cup sugar
1 stick butter, melted
2 eggs
1 cup milk
2 teasp vanilla
2 cups grated, raw sweet potatoes
Beat together sugar and eggs. Add vanilla, butter, milk and sweet
potatoes. Mix well. Pour into a well greased 2 quart casserole dish. Bake
uncovered at 350 for 1 hour.
— Sara Leonard, Thomasville
--------------------------------
SIMPLE Macaroni and Cheese Casserole
16 oz. macaroni noodles
1 small jar diced pimento
1 8 oz. pkg. shredded mild cheddar cheese
1 cup mayonnaise
1/4 cup chopped onion
Cook macaroni according to package directions. Stir all ingredients together. Does not need to be baked.
— Shirley M. Tobin, Thomasville
----------------------------------------
Janice’s Apple Pie Cake
1 box yellow cake mix
2 cans apple pie filling
2 sticks margarine, melted
Spread apple filling in a 9 X 13 greased pan. Mix cake mix and margarine. Spread over pie filling. Bake at 350 until cake looks done. Spices may be added to pie filling to suit your taste.
— Shirley M. Tobin, Thomasville
-------------------------------------------
Pecan Pie
2 cups brown sugar
3 eggs
1 1/2 pecan halves
1 stick margarine
1 tsp. vanilla
1 unbaked pie shells
Mix together. Pour into pie shells. Bake at 325 until slightly brown.
— Shirley M. Tobin, Thomasville
-------------------------------------------
Red & Green Cheeseball
8 oz. pkg. cream cheese, softened
8 oz. pkg. shredded cheddar cheese
2 green onions, chopped
2 oz. jar pimentos, drained
2 Tbsp. butter, melted
2 tsp. Worcestershire sauce
Assorted Crackers
Beat cream cheese in mixing bowl until fluffy. Add remaining ingredients except crackers. Mix well. Press cheese mixture into a small plastic wrapped bowl. Smooth top. Cover and chill, remove from fridge 15 min. before serving. Turn out onto serving plate, peel off plastic, surround with crackers.
— Mrs. Willie M. McClain, High Point
-------------------------------------------
Christmas Orange Balls
12 oz. pkg. vanilla wafers, finely crushed
16 oz. powdered sugar
6 oz. can frozen orange juice, thawed
½ cup butter, softened
1 cup pecans, finely chopped (garnish additional chopped pecans or sweetened, flaked coconut)
Combine all ingredients except garnish, mixing well. Shape into one inch balls, role in chopped pecans or coconut. Chill until firm. Makes 5 to 6 dozen.
— Mrs. Willie M. McClain, High Point
-------------------------------------------
Snow Grapes
8 oz. Pkg. cream cheese
8 oz sour cream
¾ cup sugar
1 tsp. vanilla extract
1-2 lbs. seedless grapes
Mix all ingredients together except grapes. Fold in grapes, chill for 4 hrs.
— Mrs. Willie M. McClain, High Point
-------------------------------------------
Grandma Lockwood’s Cherry-Cheese Delights
1 cup butter, softened
1 3 oz. pkg. cream cheese
1 cup sugar
1 egg yolk
2 ½ cups flour
1 tsp. vanilla
dash of salt
1 jar cherries, halved
Cream butter, sugar, cheese, egg yolk, vanilla and dash of salt. Mix in flour, stirring well. Chill dough for 1 hr. Shape into balls, place on greased cookie sheet. Press ½ cherry into each cookie. Bake at 325° for 12-15 min.
— Christian Saunders, Archdale
-------------------------------------------
Cheese Spread w. Strawberry Preserves
1 lb. sharp grated cheddar cheese
¾ cup mayonnaise
1 clove garlic, pressed (may not want to use whole)
1 cup chopped pecans
1 medium onion, grated
½ tsp. Tabasco sauce
1 stick margarine, melted
1 cup strawberry preserves
Combine all ingredients, except strawberry preserves, and mix well. Put in quiche dish or platter. Refrigerate for several hours. Spread strawberry preserves on top and serve with wheat crackers
— Sandy Southards, Archdale
---------------------------------------------------
Old Fashioned Persimmon Pudding
2 cups persimmon pulp
2 cups sugar
2 eggs
2 cups self-rising flour
2 cups milk
1 stick butter, melted
1 tsp. vanilla
Directions:
Combine persimmon pulp, sugar, and eggs. Add flour, alternating with milk, until mixed well. Add butter and vanilla. Place in 9x13 buttered baking dish. Bake at 325º for 1 hour.
— Betty Hunt, Thomasville
-------------------------------------------
Pineapple Pound Cake
1/2 cup shortening
2 3/4 cup sugar
3 cups plain sifted flour
1 tsp. vanilla
2 sticks butter
6 eggs
1/4 cup milk
large can crushed pineapple
Cream shortening and butter. Add sugar, mixing thoroughly. Slowly add eggs and beat well. Add ¾ cup of pineapple, undrained. Stir in remaining ingredients. Pour into greased pan. Place in cold oven and turn heat to 325°. Bake 1 hour and 20 minutes
— Carolyn Hedrick, Thomasville
-------------------------------------------
Dad Frazier’s Holiday Oyster Dressing
1 pkg. seasoned stuffing mix
1 pan of cornbread, crumbled
1 lg. chopped onion
1 chopped celery stalk
2 eggs
1 1/2 c. turkey stock
2 pints oysters, drained and washed
Directions:
Sauté onion and celery, drain. Add them to other ingredients and mix with cornbread and stuffing mix. Pour into casserole dish. Bake at 375º for 45 minutes.
— Wade & Carol Frazier, High Point
-------------------------------------------
Holiday Sausage Balls
1 lb. hot sausage
1/2 lb. sharp cheddar cheese
3 cups Bisquick mix
Directions:
Mix everything together with hands and form into small balls. Do not grease baking pan. Bake at 375º to 400º for 12 to 20 min.
— Ann B. Mitchell, High Point
-------------------------------------------
Pumpkin Bread
3 cups sugar
1 cup oil
4 eggs
3 cups plain flour
1 1/2 tsp. salt
3 tsp. cinnamon
2 tsp. baking soda
1 can pumpkin
2/3 cup water
Directions:
Mix all ingredients together in order listed. Grease and flour 4 loaf pans. Bake at 350º until cake tester comes out clean.
— Betty Zachary, Archdale
