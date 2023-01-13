A newly discovered green comet will soon make its first approach to Earth in about 50,000 years — and might be viewable with the naked eye.
Comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF), discovered last March, made its closest approach to the sun on Thursday. It’s expected to become easier to see from Earth in the coming weeks, until about mid-February, said Nick Eakes, a science education specialist at Morehead Planetarium and Science Center at UNC-Chapel Hill.
It appears green because of certain compounds that make up the comet.
Whether you’ll be able to see it depends on a lot of factors, such as how much of the comet material evaporated as it approached the sun, as well as the natural conditions, such as darkness, of where you are trying to see it.
Comets orbit the sun, but most of them are hundreds of millions of miles or more away from the sun, and have very long orbit periods – tens of thousands or hundreds of thousands of years. Other comets, such as those closer to Neptune, may take just a few hundred years to orbit the sun.
They are made up of mostly ice and rock, and have “tails” made of ionized particles that are burned by the sun’s energy, Eakes said.
“This one in particular is neat because it has a chance to be one of the brighter ones, of the level where you can see it with the naked eye,” Eakes said. “Most comets, you have to use a telescope, and sometimes a pretty powerful telescope, to be able to see.”
But Eakes recommends at least using binoculars for a better chance of seeing the comet.
Tonight around 8 to 10 p.m., the comet may be visible in front of the constellation Bootes. Over the next 10 or so days, until Jan. 26 or 27, the comet will get closer to the Little Dipper, and then it will continue to move farther west in the sky toward the bright star Capella until its closest approach to Earth on Feb. 1.
