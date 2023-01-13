A newly discovered green comet will soon make its first approach to Earth in about 50,000 years — and might be viewable with the naked eye.

Comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF), discovered last March, made its closest approach to the sun on Thursday. It’s expected to become easier to see from Earth in the coming weeks, until about mid-February, said Nick Eakes, a science education specialist at Morehead Planetarium and Science Center at UNC-Chapel Hill.

