A volunteer fundraiser at another Over the Edge event poses for a photo before making her rappel down the side of a building. A similar event benefiting The Arc of High Point will be held Saturday at the seven-story Embassy Suites by Hilton Greensboro Airport.

HIGH POINT — Stephanie Antkowiak has done a lot of things demonstrating her passion for The Arc of High Point, but this time she’s really gone over the edge.

Antkowiak, the agency’s executive director, will be the first of 31 “edgers” who will rappel down the side of a seven-story hotel as part of The Arc’s inaugural Over the Edge fundraiser.

