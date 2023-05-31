HIGH POINT — Stephanie Antkowiak has done a lot of things demonstrating her passion for The Arc of High Point, but this time she’s really gone over the edge.
Antkowiak, the agency’s executive director, will be the first of 31 “edgers” who will rappel down the side of a seven-story hotel as part of The Arc’s inaugural Over the Edge fundraiser.
The event will be held Saturday at Embassy Suites by Hilton Greensboro Airport. Hours are from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m., with rappelling beginning at noon.
“I think it’s going to be fun,” said Antkowiak, who has never rappelled before. “I’m not really one who has a fear of heights, but I may have some butterflies when I get up there.”
The concept is simple: Participants are required to reach a $1,000 fundraising minimum, which will give them a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to rappel down the side of the hotel. They will receive training and supervision from the staff of Over the Edge, a Canadian company that has coordinated more than 1,200 rappelling fundraisers, with a 100% safety record.
All proceeds will go to The Arc of High Point, an advocacy and support organization for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities. As of Tuesday afternoon, the 31 edgers had received pledges totaling more than $36,000.
Antkowiak said she was sold on the Over the Edge fundraiser for a couple of reasons — the company’s track record when it comes to safety, and its willingness to provide an inclusive event that would allow clients of The Arc to participate.
“Even someone in a wheelchair would be able to go over the edge if they want to,” she said. “That’s something I really wanted the community to see.”
So far, no clients have signed up to rappel — they want to observe first before making a decision — but at least one client is still considering participating, Antkowiak said.
And if they don’t participate this year, they’ll get another chance because it’s definitely going to be held again next year, she said.
Antkowiak also hopes to have the event in High Point rather than Greensboro next year, but she has to find a suitable building.
“We tried to do it in High Point this year, but we were turned down by 19 buildings,” she said. “The reasons came down to infrastructure, the roof not being able to support it, and facades.”
Antkowiak said she hopes the Over the Edge fundraiser will become an annual event.
“This is something different,” she said. “It’s not a walk, race or run — you’re rappelling off a building. How cool is that?”
