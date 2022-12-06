RANDOLPH COUNTY — Randolph County will add law enforcement officers to cover its 17 public elementary schools beginning in 2023.
The Board of Commissioners recently approved a $384,000 budget amendment to pay for four new deputy sheriff positions, along with vehicles and equipment. Each officer will be assigned to elementary schools within one of four zones.
They will supplement the county’s existing school resource officer program, in which deputies are stationed at middle and high schools.
“It’s a good day for the Randolph County Schools system,” Superintendent Stephen Gainey told commissioners after the new positions were approved. “It’s a good day for our kids and our staff, because it’s another step toward maintaining safe conditions on our campuses.”
School district and sheriff’s office leaders began discussing additional SRO coverage over the summer, shortly after a mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, killed 19 children and two adults.
Currently, when an SRO has to respond to an elementary school, it leaves their assigned middle or high school uncovered, said sheriff’s office Capt. Brian Arrington.
Since the beginning of 2022, deputies have taken 675 reports at county schools, involving incidents related to weapons, drugs, assaults and child abuse.
“If violence is going to present itself to our schools, we need to be prepared to fight it, to keep it away from the kids of Randolph County,” Arrington said.
The sheriff’s office is filling the new SRO positions with deputies who work in other divisions
within the agency, and will have them in place by Jan. 1, he said.
The plan is to hire new officers from outside the sheriff’s office to fill the four vacancies.
For the remainder of the budget year through June 2023, the sheriff’s office will contribute $264,997 toward the new positions — funding which includes vehicles, equipment and other one-time, upfront costs. The school system will provide $119,007 for salaries and fringe benefits.
Beginning July 1, the positions will add an estimated $305,000 annually to the county budget, with the district slated to cover $238,000 and the sheriff’s office $67,000 in the initial fiscal year.
