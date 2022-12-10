RANDOLPH COUNTY — Randolph County officials have advanced their plans for a potential industrial park near an interstate highway interchange.
The Randleman Board of Aldermen earlier this week rezoned 170 acres from residential to industrial just east of Interstate 74 and U.S. 311, along Wall Brothers Road near Sophia.
Greensboro general contractor Samet Corp. has an option to purchase a portion of the site.
“We certainly have had conversations with Samet about their interest in potentially constructing a shell building on the site, but there are no formal plans at this point,” said Randolph County Economic Development Corp. President Kevin Franklin.
The EDC has been leading the way to get the site prepared with the required infrastructure in place, and is marketing it as having a flexible layout that can accommodate manufacturing and/or distribution buildings ranging in size from 50,000 to 800,000 square feet.
The county has 30 acres of the site under contract to purchase for $1.05 million.
The site is owned by the Philip Tracy Wall Family Limited Partnership, which applied for the rezoning, Franklin said.
The site is in Randleman’s extraterritorial jurisdiction, meaning that if the park is developed, it will be annexed by that city.
Randleman will be the water and sewer provider, Franklin said.
“That’s a little bit of a shift,” he said. “We initially were thinking Asheboro would be the sewer provider, but Randleman does now have some capacity that they didn’t have at the beginning of this process.”
