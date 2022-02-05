RANDOLPH COUNTY — Residents who want to learn more about the inner workings of the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office may want to apply to attend an eight-session educational program.
The sheriff’s office is now accepting applications for this year’s Sheriff’s Citizen Academy. Classes will start on Tuesday, March 22, and will consist of once-a-week sessions for eight weeks.
The goal of the program is to improve relations between law enforcement and the community through education. Attendees will learn what it takes to be a deputy, including legal requirements that apply to officers when carrying out their duties. Also, the academy is a way for the sheriff’s office to hear the feelings and concerns of residents when it comes to law enforcement. The academy also seeks to dispel myths and misconceptions concerning relations between law enforcement and the community.
Sessions will run Tuesdays from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. and most will be held at the Randolph County Emergency Services Headquarters in Asheboro. Some sessions will be held at various other locations and details will be provided.
Applicants must be at least 21 years old, not be convicted of a felony or serious misdemeanor or have received a prayer for judgment for either and must not have pending charges for a felony or serious misdemeanor, among other eligibility requirements.
Applications are due Tuesday, March 1. To apply, go to https://bit.ly/3gth1QK.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.