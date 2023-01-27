RANDOLPH COUNTY — Sheriff Greg Seabolt was released from Randolph Hospital in Asheboro on Thursday after being treated there since the first of this year for an illness.
Seabolt was discharged from the hospital to continue his rest and recovery at home, the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement Friday. Seabolt has kept in touch with his staff and has been updated continuously on the daily business of the sheriff’s office since taking a medical leave of absence.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.