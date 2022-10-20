RANDOLPH COUNTY — The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a possible sexual assault from five years ago in response to a Facebook post this week.
On Thursday, the sheriff’s office reported that it was made aware of a post on social media regarding an incident that was stated to have occurred on Oct. 25, 2017.
“That date was prior to the current administration taking office, but we searched to see if a report was filed and did not find any reports that were filed with the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office in regards to the incident stated in the post in 2017,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement.
The sheriff’s office reached out to the woman with a message on social media to call or come to the sheriff’s office to file a report. A detective was at the Archdale office Thursday taking reports from people who have come in to make statements, according to the sheriff’s office.
The social media post implies that multiple young women were sexually assaulted. The post said that a protest demonstration is planned Sunday.
The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office asks anyone with information to call 336-318-6699.
