RANDOLPH COUNTY — A former Randolph County Courthouse bailiff was not fired because he disapproved of rampant inappropriate behavior by other bailiffs, according to the response filed by lawyers for Sheriff Gregory Seabolt to the former bailiff’s federal lawsuit.
“Any and all actions taken with regard to Plaintiff’s employment with Sheriff Seabolt was (sic) based solely upon legitimate, non-discriminatory reasons,” the response said.
The lawsuit filed in November in U.S. District Court for North Carolina’s Middle District by Rickey Jason Spivey, 46, of Chatham County, described a bawdy work environment encouraged by the sergeant in charge of the bailiffs, including sexually charged talk and sexual harassment of women, that he found to be inappropriate. The lawsuit alleges that he was fired after just two months because he would not take part.
The lawsuit describes more than a dozen specific cases of inappropriate workplace behavior among the bailiffs, including the open sharing of a porn video and a number of sexually suggestive remarks by both men and women.
The response to the lawsuit repeatedly either denies Spivey’s allegations or — particularly regarding Spivey’s description of specific incidents — says that Seabolt lacks “sufficient knowledge or information to form a belief as to the truth of the allegations.”
The response also argues that Spivey’s complaints either are inconsistent with a separate age discrimination complaint he had filed with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission or they exceed that complaint’s scope; that the sheriff and the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office have sovereign immunity against the lawsuit; and that the statute of limitations on Spivey’s complaints has expired.
Spivey was fired in late September 2020. The lawsuit says he was told he was being fired because of “a policy violation” but had never been disciplined or warned at any point up to then that he had done anything wrong.
