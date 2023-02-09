RANDOLPH COUNTY — A former Randolph County Courthouse bailiff was not fired because he disapproved of rampant inappropriate behavior by other bailiffs, according to the response filed by lawyers for Sheriff Gregory Seabolt to the former bailiff’s federal lawsuit.

“Any and all actions taken with regard to Plaintiff’s employment with Sheriff Seabolt was (sic) based solely upon legitimate, non-discriminatory reasons,” the response said.

