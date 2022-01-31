RANDOLPH COUNTY — A second Randolph County jail inmate has filed a lawsuit alleging civil rights violations by the jail for sharply restricting what inmates can read.
Austin Joshua Nance filed the lawsuit in U.S. District Court on Jan. 10. It is similar to one filed in October by Franklin Kyle Willis but differs in some details.
While Willis alleged that the jail starting in May did not allow inmates to have books, magazines or newspapers, or written legal materials, only copies of the Bible, Nance’s lawsuit says the jail didn’t even allow all Bibles.
“Bibles were taken and we were controlled on how many Bibles an inmate was allowed to have,” Nance’s handwritten lawsuit says. “Families aren’t allowed to provide inmates with religious material if (it) does not complie (sic) with the jail’s approved list.”
The lawsuit says the jail loosened the reading restrictions slightly starting Nov. 6, when the jail started a library, but it says the jail doesn’t allow any inmate to read more than one book every two weeks.
