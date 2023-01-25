HPTNWS-01-26-23 BUS.jpg

Officials held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Tuesday to celebrate the delivery of an electric school bus.

 SPECIAL | HPE

RANDOLPH COUNTY – Randolph County Schools has received the first electric school bus purchased for North Carolina schools with money the state received in a fraud settlement with Volkswagen.

Randolph Electric Membership Corp. has provided a DC Fast charger and related electrical infrastructure for the bus, manufactured by Thomas Built Buses, on the campus of Southwestern Randolph Middle School.

