RANDOLPH COUNTY — Less than two days after Klaussner Furniture Industries Inc. unexpectedly announced it was closing all operations and laying off all of its employees, a separate Randolph County furniture maker announced an expansion, new hiring and a new line that will be introduced at the High Point Market in October.
Amor Furniture and Bedding, a promotional stationary furniture and mattress manufacturer based in Ramseur, announced that it recently bought the former Benchcraft Upholstery Inc. plant at 248 W. Franklinville St. in Staley for $500,000, President Spiro Laousis said Wednesday. Benchcraft closed last year after the death of its sole owner, Craig Wright.
The Benchcraft plant was purchased intact about two months ago with all the contents, fixtures, machinery and even fabric, allowing Amor to hit the ground running in the building, Laousis said.
The plant will be used for Amor’s new, mid-priced lineup that will make its debut at the High Point Market in October, he said. The new line seeks to replicate the best-selling items of the Lane brand produced by United Furniture Industries, which went out of business in November.
He said that to ensure authenticity, Amor Furniture purchased most of the contents of United’s Trinity production plant intact out of bankruptcy court, transported about 30 trailers of raw material, patterns, fabric and frames to Staley, and workers are now seeking to get it all organized at the former Benchcraft plant.
“We were all worried that we wouldn’t have the space or time to develop, roll out and produce the new lineup in time for Market with our current space restraints,” he said. “The old Benchcraft plant in Staley fell from the sky and at the perfect time.”
He said he hopes that furniture production can begin this month. Initially there will be 15-20 workers, but Benchcraft had about 30 when it was operating, and he hopes to be able to grow to that. Amor Furniture is hiring all positions, from sales representatives to upholsterers, and that experience working on Lane items is a plus.
This purchase is the company’s fourth building acquisition and expansion for its manufacturing, importing and warehouse operations.
Laousis said the news about Klaussner and United Furniture was sad for Randolph County and the industry, but his company shows there is good news as well.
“Companies are closing. Unfortunately, it’s sad,” he said. “From the ashes hopefully you can build other things.”
