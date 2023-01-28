RANDOLPH COUNTY — The Randolph County Economic Development Corp. this week announced a fundraising campaign aimed at supporting the organization’s mission of bringing new jobs and capital investment to the county.
The campaign, dubbed “Randolph Rises,” seeks to raise $1.1 million from private sources as part of a five-year strategic plan to accelerate the local economy and build a workforce to support existing and future industries, according to a news release.
Money raised by the campaign will supplement the EDC’s annual appropriation from the county, which is the EDC’s biggest funding source, and support four initiatives over the five-year period:
• Existing business retention and expansion.
• Talent and workforce development.
• Site product and community development.
• Marketing and new business recruitment.
The goals of the initiatives include creating 1,500 new jobs at or above the county average wage, fostering $250 million in new capital investment from existing and new companies, developing two new industrial parks, growing the county labor force to 70,000, increasing labor force participation to 80% and increasing the number of students participating in Apprenticeship Randolph to 40 per year.
During the past six months, the EDC has announced $2.5 billion in new investment, 548 new jobs at an average wage of $55,950 and more than $3 million in infrastructure grants.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.