High Point, NC (27260)

Today

Mixed clouds and sun this morning. Scattered thunderstorms developing this afternoon. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High 77F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, then becoming mostly clear after midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 52F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.