RANDOLPH COUNTY — The Randolph County Board of Elections will hold a recruitment job fair next week seeking people who want to help at the polls during the fall elections and earn some pay in the process.

The job fair will be from 5:30 to 7 p.m. June 20 at the elections board office at 1457 N. Fayetteville St. in Asheboro. Workers could start out making $11 per hour, said Randolph County Elections Director Melissa Kirstner.