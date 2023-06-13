RANDOLPH COUNTY — The Randolph County Board of Elections will hold a recruitment job fair next week seeking people who want to help at the polls during the fall elections and earn some pay in the process.
The job fair will be from 5:30 to 7 p.m. June 20 at the elections board office at 1457 N. Fayetteville St. in Asheboro. Workers could start out making $11 per hour, said Randolph County Elections Director Melissa Kirstner.
Applicants who are hired would be trained to staff polling places for municipal elections in Randolph County that culminate with the general election Nov. 7. Early voting for the municipal primaries could begin Sept. 21 in Asheboro depending on how many candidates file for office next month.
Nine cities and towns in Randolph County will have municipal elections this fall, Kirstner said. Contest also will include voters filling seats on the Asheboro Board of Education.
For more information call the Randolph County Board of Elections at 336-318-6900.
