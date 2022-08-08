RANDOLPH COUNTY — The Randolph County Public Health Department reported its first case of monkeypox on Monday.
The person is currently in isolation at home. To protect patient privacy, no additional information about the resident will be released, the department said.
The risk of monkeypox transmission remains low, Randolph County Health Director Tara Aker said.
“Our health department’s communicable disease team is monitoring the situation closely and is working closely with the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services to respond,” Aker said.
Guilford and Davidson counties reported their first cases of monkeypox last month.
Monkeypox is a communicable virus spread from person-to-person through through direct contact with the infectious rash, scab or body fluids; through respiratory secretions during prolonged, face-to-face contact; during intimate physical contact, such as kissing, cuddling or sex; or by touching items, such as clothing or linens, that previously touched the infectious rash or body fluids, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
