RANDOLPH COUNTY — Call it the Japanese economic connection for Randolph County.
A year after Toyota Motor Corp. announced one of the state’s largest-ever economic development projects at the Greensboro-Randolph Megasite, county recruiters landed another Japanese company for a location in Archdale. Sumitomo Forestry America Inc. will make the most significant manufacturing commitment based on investment in the more than 50-year history of Archdale as an incorporated city.
On Dec. 6 Sumitomo, a housing and wood products company, announced that it will invest $19.5 million and create 129 jobs at a site near Interstate 85. The manufacturing and distribution facility will produce building materials, such as roof trusses, floor trusses and wall panels used in residential housing, wooden commercial structures and multifamily buildings.
The announcement came a year to the day when Toyota announced its plans for an electric car battery manufacturing operation at the megasite in the northeastern part of Randolph County that will involve an investment of $3.8 billion and creation of 2,100 jobs.
Randolph County Board of Commissioners Chairman Darrell Frye, who played a role in the recruitment of both companies, said the county is gaining a reputation in Japanese business circles as a place to set up shop for projects in the United States.
The announcement a year ago by Toyota “raised the level of confidence that we would do what we say we are going to do,” Frye told The High Point Enterprise.
The recruitment of Toyota, as well as the follow-up by county economic recruiters and elected officials, has sent a message to Sumitomo executives, Frye said.
“I definitely think that the Japanese relationship shown by Toyota was a positive influence for the Sumitomo project,” he said.
Randolph County economic recruiters had been negotiating with Sumitomo a year ago when Toyota announced its intentions with the megasite, Frye said.
The selection by Toyota of a site in Randolph County showed the benefits of the area to companies such as Sumitomo, said Crystal Gettys, business recruitment director for the Randolph County Economic Development Corp.
“This project was in the works prior to Toyota announcing,” Gettys told The Enterprise. “I can only imagine that once Toyota announced, it had to probably cross their minds that this is a very growing market to be in.”
Randolph County and the city of Archdale were competing for the Sumitomo project against sites in two other states that had buildings in place, Gettys said.
“They chose to build to suit here,” she said.
When Sumitomo executives announced the selection of the Archdale location, they made comments about Randolph County that were similar to remarks issued by Toyota leaders a year ago.
“Randolph County, North Carolina, offers the ideal conditions for our investment, including infrastructure, a skilled workforce and a favorable business climate,” said Atsushi Iwasaki, president of Sumitomo Forestry America. “We greatly appreciate the community’s warm welcome and will continue to share updates as the project progresses.”
Frye said that Randolph County is receiving interest by other companies in Japan because of the track record it’s establishing.
“Developers are all over us,” he said. “I’m constantly getting comments and calls from folks.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.