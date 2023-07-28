HIGH POINT — The Southside Boys & Girls Club erupted with enthusiastic cheers as a basketball tournament kicked off a rally bringing together club members from throughout the region.
Hosted by the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater High Point, it’s the second year High Point has hosted the Teen Rally, where members of different clubs interact and enjoy a day of fun and competitive activities. The event also promotes teen leadership and community.
This year’s rally was four months in the planning and brought together more than 180 members age 13 to 18 from four clubs, Program Director Shantavius Smith said.
“I wanted to do something to get the kids motivated,” she said. “Our goal is to help the youth excel. They are our next generation.”
The staff members hope this will be an annual summer event. This is the second year the rally has been held in High Point.
The mission of the Boys & Girls Club is to touch the lives of young people in a way that enables them to reach their full potential as productive and responsible citizens. Smith said the Teen Rally furthers that goal.
Seeing the smiling faces of the kids as they get to attend events is her favorite part, she added.
Program Director Jonathan Flores said he saw for himself how the clubs help young people.
“I was a club kid from first grade until my senior year of high school,” he said. “It kept me out of trouble and kept me motivated. It was my home.”
Flores has been working for the Boys & Girls Clubs for eight years.
In addition to a basketball tournament, the teens enjoyed obstacle courses and other activities, including a trivia game, along with a hot dog lunch.
