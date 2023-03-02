JAMESTOWN — When William G. “Billy” Ragsdale III retired from politics in 2017 after serving as a Jamestown elected official for more than 15 years, the town honored him as a “powerful influence for good.”
That was true in his public and private life, recalled his son, George Ragsdale.
“He taught me by example how to have a very positive impact on the community and the people in the community,” he said, noting that he’s heard countless examples in recent days of how his father did this. Billy Ragsdale died Tuesday at age 79.
“I don’t think anybody loved Jamestown and the people of Jamestown more than my father,” George Ragsdale said.
Billy Ragsdale served as president and CEO of his family’s business, Oakdale Cotton Mills, which was the nation’s oldest continuously operating textile mill until it closed in 2009.
He served separate stints on the Town Council beginning in 1993, and later as mayor for five terms.
“Billy was a natural leader — whether as an elected official, a company head or a civic-minded neighbor,” said retired High Point Economic Development Corp. President Loren Hill, who served with Ragsdale on the Jamestown Town Council for two years in the 1990s. “He took genuine interest in the town’s residents, and could put any of them at ease, while making them laugh. He was among the friendliest persons I’ve ever known.”
Ragsdale served as mayor from 1998 to 2007. Numerous projects were initiated through his leadership that set the stage for the town’s growth, according to his son, who recalled working with his father to recruit businesses to Jamestown’s now-thriving downtown.
According to the town’s official recognition of Ragsdale from 2017, he also distinguished himself through his work in preserving the town’s history and providing leadership opportunities for local youth.
“When my wife and I hosted a foreign exchange student who quickly became a part of our family, Billy and his late wife, Kathy, went out of their way to welcome him and treat him like their family,” Hill recalled. “Billy helped guide the young man to consider — and then attend — Guilford College, Billy’s alma mater.”
