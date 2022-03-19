HIGH POINT — A building in southwest High Point continues to bustle in a resurgence as a racing shop.
Once the home to NASCAR teams, it’s now in its third year housing a road racing operation owned by Maurice Hull and his wife, Laura, known as Silver Hare Racing.
With a focus on driver development and coaching, the team fields cars in the Trans-Am series’ second-tier TA2 division for purpose-built Camaros, Mustangs and Challengers with engines restricted to around 500 horsepower.
Maurice Hull, a former lawyer and co-owner with Coy Williard of commercial real estate company Marketplace Management, is in his 21st year of driving race cars. Early in his career, he competed in vintage stock-car races and drove Porsches in the IMSA series.
He eventually developed an interest in the Trans-Am Series, competing part time, primarily in a Masters division for drivers over 60. In 2020, he then took the plunge with a full-time effort and went from driving cars maintained in Florida to fielding his own team.
That meant Hull needed to have a shop for his racing Camaros close to High Point. In a casual conversation, he learned from a Pinnacle Bank executive that in a foreclosure the bank took ownership of a portion of the old Bill Davis Racing complex on Old Thomasville Road.
Hull bought it from the bank, which he said had been using the buildings for storage, and made the necessary repairs and renovations.
“It wasn’t a problem for us because we’re in commercial real estate development, and it’s what we do,” Hull said.
The Trans-Am team is in a building that first housed Davis’ Cup team and then his Xfinity and Truck Series teams. The Davis team folded after the 2008 NASCAR season
Hull also bought the building that was Davis’ engine shop (which now houses an embroidery business) plus two buildings that front Market Center Drive and were the headquarters for Toyota Racing Development’s NASCAR effort (those are also leased).
“We’ve breathed new life into it, which makes us very happy, and we’ve been able to employ 10 to 15 people,” Hull said of the Davis shop.
It’s currently the only professional-level racing team in a town that was once a hotbed for NASCAR racing.
Silver Hare has the ability to field as many as four cars in a weekend in the Trans-Am Series, which races on iconic tracks such as Sebring, Laguna Seca, Sonoma, Road America, Watkins Glen, Road Atlanta, Mid-Ohio, Lime Rock Park in Connecticut and Circuit of the Americas. The team has two tractor-trailer transporters that haul two cars each.
Silver Hare fielded a two-car team in 2020, three in a number of events last year, and this year has two. In addition, the team maintains race-ready cars for customers who just show up on weekends and drive, and provides a road racing coaching service.
As part of the coaching service, Hull hired Michael Self, who came out of carting and road racing to drive in the Xfinity and lower-tier ARCA stock car series. Self, who now serves as team manager, coached Hull in 2017 while building a client list of 25 and is most noted for posting nine ARCA wins, including two at Daytona, driving cars with the big green dinosaur of sponsor Sinclair on the hood. Self, who drove a few races for Silver Hare last year, said he joined the team because he was sure his sponsorship was going away.
Among the NASCAR drivers who have logged race time in SIlver Hare cars are William Byron, Harrison Burton, Daniel Saurez, Christopher Bell and Brandon Jones.
Hull won a Masters championship in 2019 and was co-champion in 2020 while his teammate that season, Rafa Matos, won the overall championship. Hull finished second in Masters standings last year.
Under the Silver Hare banner this season, Hull is fielding one entry for himself in most events and one full-time for Kevin Harvick protege Connor Zilisch, a 15-year-old 10th-grader from Mooresville who, in 2020, became one of the few Americans to win a top-level go-cart championship in Europe. Zilisch, who started driving at age 4, caught Harvick’s attention as a carting teammate to Harvick’s son, Keelan, and is a client of Harvick’s management company, Kevin Harvick Inc.
Hull decided to take Zilisch on after a test session last fall at Virginia International Raceway near Milton.
“He went through the first five turns and was so smooth,” Hull said. “He has a lot of natural ability. He was impressive.”
Zilisch now drives under Self’s guidance.
“Kevin introduced me to Connor,” Self said. “He said, ‘I’ve got this kid who is big in the carting ranks and I want to put him in a TA2 car.’ I did my research on Connor and talked to the people I know in carting and he was very highly touted. It’s exciting for me to work with someone coming out of carting, which is my background, when a lot of people are coming out of dirt-track racing.”
Zilisch’s goals this season are to run with the leaders and win at least one race. One of the big differences from go-carts, he said, is the car reacts slower.
He was stymied by electrical problems in the season opener last month in Sebring, Florida, where Hull suffered upper torso burns when his cool suit failed following an accident in qualifying.
The second round of the series is a 45-lap race with a 75-minute time limit today at Charlotte Motor Speedway’s 2.28-mile ROVAL course. Hull will skip the event as he mends and will miss some others later that conflict with Laura’s quarterhorse competitions.
Self said Maurcie might also skip a race or two if a NASCAR driver would want additional road racing experience under race conditions.
The Trans-Am program is designed to help promote the arrive-and-drive cars and the coaching services. Hull wants to be known as the premier provider of those services.
“If you are going to do anything, you need to do it right,” Hull said. “We want to be the best.”
gsmith@hpenews.com | 336-888-3519
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.