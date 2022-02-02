HIGH POINT – Guilford County's first confirmed case of rabies for 2022 came from northern High Point.
The Guilford County Department of Health and Human Services said that a skunk found on Skeet Club Road tested positive for the rabies virus on Tuesday.
This comes barely more than a month after a skunk found in Colfax tested positive for rabies on Nov. 30. That was the 11th case of rabies in Guilford County in 2021.
North Carolina law requires vaccinations for all domestic pets (cats, dogs and ferrets), age 4 months or older. Even animals confined in outdoor fenced areas should have current rabies vaccinations because wild animals can attack pets, health officials said.
Supervising pets outdoors could lessen the possibility of rabies exposure through contact with wild animals. If a person is bitten by an animal, wash the bitten area immediately with soap and water, seek medical attention and report the bite to local Animal Control Officers.
For more information on rabies prevention, contact Guilford County Animal Services at 336-641-2506 or visit www.guilfordcountync.gov/our-county/animal-services.
For information regarding the current rabies case, contact Lisa Lee at 336-641-3930 or llee@guilfordcountync.gov
