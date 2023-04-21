HIGH POINT — A racoon found in High Point tested positive for rabies on Friday, the Guilford County Division of Public Health said.
The raccoon was found on Rockbridge Road, which is in western High Point north of Lexington Avenue.
This the first confirmed case of rabies in High Point in 2020. It is the fourth for all of Guilford County.
North Carolina requires that all domestic pets (cats, dogs and ferrets), whether living inside or outside, aged 4 months or older be vaccinated for rabies.
Rabies circulates within the wildlife population throughout the entire year. For information on rabies prevention, contact Guilford County Animal Services at 336-641-2506 or visit www.guilfordcountync.gov/our-county/animal-services.
