HIGH POINT – Guilford County's fourth confirmed case of rabies in 2022 was found in High Point's Emerywood neighborhood.
A raccoon found on Quaker Lane tested positive for rabies on Tuesday, the Guilford County Department of Health and Human Services' Division of Public Health reported.
It is the second confirmed case of rabies in High Point in 2022. A skunk found on Skeet Club Road tested positive for the rabies virus on Feb. 1.
High Point had no cases in 2021.
North Carolina law requires that all domestic pets (cats, dogs and ferrets), whether living inside or outside, aged 4 months or older be vaccinated for rabies. All animals that are confined in outdoor fenced areas should also have current rabies vaccinations. Supervising pets when they are outdoors could prevent contact with wild animals and lessen the possibility of rabies exposure.
Rabies circulates within the wildlife population throughout the entire year. Here are some tips to help prevent you or your family from being exposed to the rabies virus:
• Avoid direct contact with wildlife, dead or alive. Do not approach, try to play with, touch, rescue or treat any wildlife. If you find a sick or injured animal, contact Animal Control at 336-641-5990.
• Avoid any animal displaying unnatural behavior. Wild animals are not usually friendly, so be very careful if they approach you.
• Do not try to separate fighting animals.
• Feed your pets indoors. Leaving food outside will attract dogs, cats and wildlife into your yard.
• Report all stray animals to Animal Control at 336-883-3224 in High Point and 336-641-5990 in Greensboro. Stray animals may not have current rabies vaccinations.
• If a person is bitten by an animal (domestic or stray), wash the bitten area immediately with soap and water, seek medical attention, and report the bite to local Animal Control Officers.
For more information on rabies prevention, contact Guilford County Animal Services at 336-641-2506 or visit www.guilfordcountync.gov/our-county/animal-services.
For information regarding the current rabies case, contact Lisa Lee at 336-641-3930 or llee@guilfordcountync.gov.
