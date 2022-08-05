ARCHDALE — Three rabid foxes were killed in Archdale last month after biting people in neighborhoods, the Randolph County Public Health Department announced Friday.
The foxes were found on Fernwood, Kreamer and West White drives. The people who were bitten are being treated, the department reports.
North Carolina law requires that all domestic pets, whether living inside or outside, aged four months or older, be vaccinated for rabies. Animals that are confined in outdoor fenced areas should also have current rabies vaccinations.
For more information on rabies prevention, contact Randolph County Animal Services at 336-683-8235 or the Randolph County Public Health Department at 336-318-6200.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.