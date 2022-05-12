HIGH POINT — A fox found in a neighborhood east of Oak Hollow Lake this week tested positive Thursday for the rabies virus, the city’s fifth confirmed case in less than four months, Guilford County health officials said.
The rabid fox was found on Rivertrace Point, a residential street near the Deep River and east of Eastchester Drive, the Guilford County Division of Public Health said.
Three of the other rabies cases confirmed in High Point since Feb. 1 have been in areas relatively near Oak Hollow Lake: a skunk on Skeet Club Road, a fox in a neighborhood near Penny Road and a skunk found on Beverly Hills Drive.
The other case was a skunk found on Quaker Lane in the Emerywood area.
The fox was one of two new rabies cases confirmed on Thursday in Guilford County. The other was a fox found on Coltrane Mill Road in Greensboro, the Division of Public Health said.
High Point now accounts for five of the nine confirmed rabies cases in Guilford County since Jan. 1.
High Point had no confirmed rabies cases in 2021.
North Carolina law requires that all domestic pets (cats, dogs and ferrets), whether living inside or outside, aged 4 months or older be vaccinated for rabies. All animals that are confined in outdoor fenced areas should also have current rabies vaccinations. Supervising pets when they are outdoors could prevent contact with wild animals and lessen the possibility of rabies exposure.
Rabies circulates within the wildlife population throughout the entire year. For information on rabies prevention, contact Guilford County Animal Services at 336-641-2506 or visit www.guilfordcountync.gov/our-county/animal-services.
