JAMESTOWN – The latest confirmed case of rabies in Guilford County is Jamestown's first of the year.
A fox found on Colony Ridge Court, which is in southern Jamestown near Harvey Road, tested positive for the rabies virus on Monday.
This is the 13th confirmed case of rabies in Guilford County during 2022.
Seven of the cases have been found within High Point, and most of those have been in areas around Oak Hollow Lake.
The most recent case in High Point was a raccoon found on W. Parris Avenue in early June.
High Point had no confirmed rabies cases in 2021.
North Carolina requires that all domestic pets (cats, dogs and ferrets), whether living inside or outside, aged 4 months or older be vaccinated for rabies.
Rabies circulates within the wildlife population throughout the entire year. For information on rabies prevention, contact Guilford County Animal Services at 336-641-2506 or visit www.guilfordcountync.gov/our-county/animal-services.
