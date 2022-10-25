HIGH POINT — A rabid cat found on Nathan Hunt Drive in south High Point was the ninth confirmed case of rabies in Guilford County this year, according to Guilford County Public Health.
The cat tested positive on Oct. 19, a press release said.
Most of Nathan Hunt Drive runs along Blair Park Golf Course.
There have been 20 confirmed cases of rabies throughout Guilford County in 2022, the press release said.
North Carolina requires that all domestic pets (cats, dogs and ferrets), whether living inside or outside, aged 4 months or older be vaccinated for rabies.
Rabies circulates within the wildlife population throughout the entire year. For information on rabies prevention, contact Guilford County Animal Services at 336-641-2506 or visit www.guilfordcountync.gov/our-county/animal-services.
