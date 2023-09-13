ARCHDALE — A manufacturer of concrete products is seeking Archdale’s approval to develop a new facility.
Atlanta-based Quikrete Cos. has applied to the city to rezone 61 acres at 9065 U.S. 311 near Old Poole Road from single-family residential and light industrial to heavy industrial.
The company is proposing to develop a 42,500-square-foot building for office, warehouse and manufacturing uses and a separate 22,500-square-foot building to produce precast concrete products for the construction industry.
The zoning site consists of two adjoining, undeveloped parcels along U.S. 311, about a half-mile north of the Cedar Square Road interchange with Interstate 74.
The Archdale Planning Board this week unanimously recommended approval of the rezoning, which will be considered by the City Council later this month.
Quikrete first identified the site for expansion in 2021.
The company purchased one of the parcels last year for $728,500 after receiving a special-use permit from the city that allows them to use the property for the manufacturing of corrugated metal pipes that are used in stormwater devices.
Quikrete is proposing this use for part of the proposed 42,500-square-foot facility.
The company is seeking to bring it and the other parcel, which totals 32 acres, under the same heavy industrial zoning district.
The zoning site is outside Archdale’s city limits but within its planning area.
Quikrete would have to agree to be annexed by the city before the site could be developed.
