HIGH POINT – The High Point Market Authority has named an interior designer who hosts the Netflix show “Queer Eye” as speaker for its Sunday Keynote event at the fall High Point Market in October.
Bobby Berk will discuss his new book, “Right at Home,” the connection between living spaces and self-care, and how to use design to better our lives.
Celebrity interior designer and design psychology expert Kelli Ellis will join Berk to talk about their design careers, what obstacles they’ve overcome and why interior design is so essential.
The Sunday Keynote event takes place in the High Point Theatre on Oct. 15 from 3 to 4 p.m. Four-hundred free, signed copies of “Right at Home” will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.
The Sunday Keynote event will be open to all registered High Point Market attendees. Doors will open at 2:30 pm. Following the event, a cocktail hour with Berk will be hosted at the Karastan Rugs showroom for keynote attendees.
