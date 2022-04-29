HIGH POINT — The highly anticipated opening of the Nido & Mariana Qubein Children’s Museum finally arrives Saturday, and while the public gets its first look at the 75,000-square-foot facility, those who helped make the project possible were able to get a sneak peek on Thursday.
High Point University President Nido Qubein and HPU first lady Mariana Qubein, leading donors for the project, were honored along with city leaders and others in the community who supported and helped fund the project and its more than a dozen exhibits.
The museum, located at 200 Qubein Ave., officially opens its doors today after a 10 a.m. grand opening ceremony open to those who reserved tickets.
Qubein welcomed the crowd on Thursday and thanked each of them for their contributions. Then, the museum’s grand opening ribbon was cut by the Qubeins, Megan Ward, executive director of the museum, Barry Kitley, museum board chairman, and High Point Mayor Jay Wagner.
City Councilman Chris Williams addressed the crowd and thanked the Qubein family and benefactors for helping city leaders’ vision to build a holistic, vibrant city.
The museum will offer family fun and learning through interactive exhibits, including Kids Point, a kid-sized town modeled after High Point where children explore working at a veterinary clinic, a cafe, a furniture design studio and more; Mars Academy, which teaches about space travel and Mars; the Hall of Mysteries, where there are more than 150 clues to multiple mysteries to solve; a STEAM Lab; a vertical climber; an Outdoor Adventure Zone; and a double-decker carousel.
In addition to daily admission, The museum will offer annual memberships, gift cards, birthday parties, programs, field trips and professional development for educators.
