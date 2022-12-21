HIGH POINT — The end of the city’s construction project on Qubein Avenue is in sight, though a final completion date has been delayed.
City officials now estimate that the street will be reopened to through-traffic by the end of January, instead of the original mid-December target.
All of the underground water and sewer utility replacement work is finished, and crews are completing underground duct bank construction this week.
“The Qubein Avenue project is making good progress,” said Trevor Spencer, the city’s director of engineering services.
The road has been closed between N. Hamilton and N. Centennial streets since construction started in May.
In addition to the underground work, new sidewalks and other roadway improvements are included in the scope of the project.
The prime contractor is JSmith Civil LLC of Goldsboro. The city and High Point University are evenly splitting the $7.4 million construction contract cost.
The project connects to one of the university’s entrances and passes by the Nido & Mariana Qubein Children’s Museum.
The remaining work will focus on continued construction of concrete curb and gutter and sidewalks on both sides of the street.
Crews will pave the road and install temporary markings before it’s opened to traffic, with a final layer of asphalt to follow in March, Spencer said.
Several factors have delayed the completion date, he added, including some additional sidewalk installation that the city is requiring for extra width on the north side of the street for improved bike and pedestrian connectivity to Armstrong Park.
“While the project has posed impacts to the residents along the (street), those residents have been very cooperative and understanding throughout construction,” Spencer said. “The city appreciates this cooperation and looks forward to delivering a successful project for the community.”
