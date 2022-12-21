HPTNWS-12-21-22 QUBEIN.jpg

Concrete crews pour new curb Tuesday on Qubein Avenue as part of the city's ongoing construction improvements to the road between N. Main and N. Centennial streets. The city expects it to reopen to vehicle traffic at the end of January.

 LAURA GREENE | HPE

HIGH POINT — The end of the city’s construction project on Qubein Avenue is in sight, though a final completion date has been delayed.

City officials now estimate that the street will be reopened to through-traffic by the end of January, instead of the original mid-December target.

