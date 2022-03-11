HIGH POINT — Publix confirmed Friday that it plans to open a new grocery store in High Point in a proposed shopping center that’s the subject of a controversial zoning case.
In a press release, the Charlotte division of the supermarket chain said it has executed a lease for a 48,000-square-foot store at Skeet Club Road and Johnson Street.
But the property must first be rezoned to accommodate commercial development, according to the city.
Florida-based developer Halvorsen Holdings tried this last year before dropping its plans after they were met with resistance from neighbors.
In addition, city officials, as well as the Planning and Zoning Commission, recommended denying the project.
The Enterprise reported Friday that the developer earlier this week resubmitted its application to rezone the 12-acre site from residential to commercial and to amend the land-use plan for the area to support a 65,000- to 75,000-square-foot shopping center with outparcels.
City Councilman Victor Jones, who represents the zoning site and the neighborhoods around it, said the developer is not offering any substantial changes that would make the case likely to gain approval this time.
“I don’t want to say it’s a waste of time, but the main thing I keep hearing from the community is, they just don’t want so much commercial development there,” he said. “They’re radically against this, more than anything I’ve seen.”
Opponents have made the case that the rezoning would allow commercial development incompatible with the surrounding area, virtually all of which is residential. They’ve also raised concerns about the preservation of the historic Mendenhall-Blair House on the zoning site, which dates to the Underground Railroad of the 19th century.
