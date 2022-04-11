HIGH POINT — Opponents of a proposed Publix-anchored shopping center in north High Point got some words of encouragement Monday at a town hall meeting.
City Councilman Victor Jones told a crowd at Deep River Recreation Center that he thinks the arguments against the project will again win out when the Planning and Zoning Commission considers the case for the second time later this month.
“If I have a message for you, it’s just relax and do what you did before and I would not expect a different outcome,” Jones told the crowd.
Developer Halvorsen Holdings of Boca Raton, Florida, has applied to change the zoning and land-use plan for 12 acres at the southeast corner of Skeet Club Road and Johnson Street from residential to commercial to support a Publix and other retail.
The case was voted down unanimously by the zoning commission last year before it was withdrawn. Then and now, it has drawn strong neighborhood opposition because it would allow the first commercial development in an entirely residential area.
Jones said he could not officially take a position on the case until it’s presented to the council.
“My hope is, when you guys show up (at the commission meeting), keep a cool head and express what you expressed the last time,” he said.
Councilman Michael Holmes, who co-hosted the town hall, said it’s his understanding the developer hasn’t made enough changes to the project to gain a favorable commission vote. Still, if the case goes forward, he said, the council would have to weigh both sides.
“We have to give them a fair hearing,” he told the crowd. “We have to be able to listen to their case, and we have to take it as fairly as we possibly can. There’s not universal opposition to this. As passionate as you all are about it, there’s been some folks who reached out to us and said, ‘Hey we love it.’”
Another major zoning case discussed Monday appears less controversial after changes the developer made to its plans.
Wynnefield Properties of Jamestown wants the city to rezone 5.8 acres at 1559 Skeet Club Road to support an affordable apartment project called Walnut Ridge.
The developer is proposing 84 senior units in two-story buildings farther away from the adjoining neighborhoods than a 2019 proposal that drew significant opposition.
With fewer units on a smaller footprint serving only tenants who are 55 and up, “this one seems to be the best-case scenario” for the site, which could be developed with a restaurant or something more impactful for neighbors, Jones said.
“We need that type of housing here,” he said.
In another project, Holmes said the city was making progress on an alternate route out of the flood-prone Foxwoode Meadows neighborhood across Eastchester Drive from the Oak Hollow Dam.
The city has bought properties to accommodate an access road to the adjoining Barrington Estates neighborhood. Holmes said the city’s goal is to start construction on the road in June.
