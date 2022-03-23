HIGH POINT — The development team behind a proposed Publix-anchored shopping center in north High Point took its case to a skeptical audience of neighbors Wednesday.
Asa Harris of Harris Development Partners in Raleigh told residents at a community meeting in advance of next month’s zoning hearing on the project that the team is offering changes to its architecture, lighting and screening that are above and beyond the city’s requirements.
“I know a lot of folks here may not be in favor of this development,” said Harris, whose firm is assisting primary developer Halvorsen Holdings of Boca Raton, Florida. “You may not leave supporting this development, but we hope you leave more informed than you came.”
Halvorsen Holdings has applied to rezone 12 acres at the southeast corner of Skeet Club Road and Johnson Street from a residential single-family district to a conditional zoning retail center use and to amend the city’s land-use plan for the property from low-density residential to support commercial development at the intersection.
The developer brought a similar case before the city last year, but withdrew it in the face of neighborhood opposition and a negative vote from a city advisory board.
This time, Harris said, the architecture of the shopping center has been “changed completely” so that it has more of a residential character that blends in with surrounding neighborhoods.
In addition to a 48,000-square-foot Publix grocery store, the development would have two outparcels, he said.
One building would have a drive-thru window, but would be limited in uses to a coffee shop and couldn’t be a fast-food restaurant, under the conditions the developer is offering.
The other could be an office building or restaurant without a drive-thru.
Harris said the developer’s traffic study determined that most of the trips to and from the site would be by the roughly 9,000 residents who live within a four-minute drive, which means that surrounding roads wouldn’t be overburdened with additional vehicles.
“If we were building a Wegman’s or a Costco or something regional, you would be adding trips,” he said.
The developer is also offering conditions to limit the hours of operation of trash and delivery trucks to the shopping center.
The development proposal includes a plan to preserve the historic Mendenhall-Blair House, which dates to the Underground Railroad of the 19th century, on the 12-acre site.
Rick Moore, who lives across the road from the site, said he was not impressed with the modified proposal.
“It’s very obvious that we don’t want this in our neighborhood,” he told Harris. “Why not take this north where you have more of a commercial area?”
Other residents who attended the meeting agreed that the proposal was still out of character with the surrounding area, even with the concessions being offered.
“It doesn’t really matter what they do, we’re not in favor of it,” said Susan Cox, whose neighborhood abuts the zoning site. “There are three grocery stores within 10 mintues of our house.”
Mark Petro, who lives farther away from the site, said he remained opposed to it because it would add to the already heavy traffic volumes that impact his neighborhood.
He said he did not see anything at Wednesday’s meeting that would lead him to support the developer’s plans.
