HIGH POINT — The developer of a proposed Publix grocery store in High Point is offering architectural and traffic improvements in a bid to win zoning approval for the project.
Jeff Halvorsen, president and CEO of Halvorsen Holdings in Boca Raton, Florida, said in an email that the proposed Mendenhall Marketplace shopping center at Skeet Club Road and Johnson Street will “deliver more of a residential feel/flavor, atop significant community/green space.”
Halvorsen said the company will share specifics on this and other aspects of what’s being proposed at community/town hall meetings about the project.
“Our architecture has been entirely revamped,” he said.
Part of the developer’s pitch will include information from traffic engineers demonstrating how the proposed Publix will enhance convenience for the surrounding neighborhoods by reducing the need for trips to grocery stores that are farther away, Halvorsen said.
The company also intends to preserve the historic Mendenhall-Blair House, which dates to the Underground Railroad of the 19th century, on the 12-acre site.
Halvorsen Holdings has applied to rezone the site from residential to commercial and to amend the land-use plan for the area to support a shopping center with outparcels.
The developer withdrew a similar request in January after it drew strong opposition from neighbors. In addition, city officials, as well as the Planning and Zoning Commission, recommended denying the project because the zoning and long-range plans for the area are residential.
