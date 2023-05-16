HIGH POINT — High Point police officers soon will join their colleagues throughout the state in support of the N.C. Special Olympics.
The annual Special Olympics Torch Run will be Monday, May 22. The torch, called the Flame of Hope, will be carried through the city on its way to Raleigh for the Summer Games, which will be June 2-4. The public is invited to attend the torch run, which starts at 8:30 a.m. at the High Point Police Department, 1730 Westchester Drive. Residents also can choose to run with the officers.
At the end of the route, a six-relay run adding up to about 10.8 miles, High Point officers will pass the torch to members of the Greensboro Police Department and the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office. Runners who would like to participate but are not High Point employees must pay a $20 fee to cover the cost of a T-shirt. Runners will meet at 7:30 a.m. at the High Point Police Department to fill out a waiver and go through a safety briefing.
Here are the sections of the route:
• Relay 1: High Point Police Department to Emerywood Park West Office Complex (707 Westchester Drive).
• Relay 2: Emerywood Park West Office Complex to Peters Plaza IV (274 Eastchester Drive).
• Relay 3: Peters Plaza IV to Northwood Community Center (249 Ambassador Court).
• Relay 4: Northwood Community Center to Deep River Drug (2401 Hickswood Road).
• Relay 5: Deep River Drug to Truist Bank (4205 Primere Drive).
• Relay 6: Truist Bank to Sheetz (2980 N.C. 68).
In North Carolina, more than 2,000 officers participate in the run each year, with more than $30 million having been raised for the N.C. Special Olympics since the creation of the event. They are part of more than 110,000 law enforcement officers nationwide who participate in similar events supporting the Special Olympics. The firs torch run was held in 1981 in Wichita, Kansas, and it’s since grown to the largest grassroots fundraising movement for the Special Olympics nationwide.
