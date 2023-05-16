HIGH POINT — High Point police officers soon will join their colleagues throughout the state in support of the N.C. Special Olympics.

The annual Special Olympics Torch Run will be Monday, May 22. The torch, called the Flame of Hope, will be carried through the city on its way to Raleigh for the Summer Games, which will be June 2-4. The public is invited to attend the torch run, which starts at 8:30 a.m. at the High Point Police Department, 1730 Westchester Drive. Residents also can choose to run with the officers.

