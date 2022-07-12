HIGH POINT - The Salvation Army of High Point invites the community to pray for local youth and learn about some special programs on Thursday.
The Salvation Army Boys and Girls Club annual Community Prayer Breakfast will be at 9:30 a.m. at 121 SW Cloverleaf Place. The Salvation Army invites the public to bring along coworkers to share a meal, learn about the Boys and Girls Club programs and pray together over the youth in the local community.
Those wishing to attend are asked to let the Salvation Army know by going to https://www.eventbrite.com/e/381334821717.
