HIGH POINT – Local residents are invited to join High Point University students and faculty as they participate in community service projects around the city for the university’s Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service, “A Day On, Not a Day Off.”

Students will serve the community through nearly 20 projects, among them including work to revitalize local organizations, clean areas in the city of High Point, pack thousands of seeds, and pack care kits for veterans. HPU students in the departments of nursing, pharmacy and physical therapy will also be providing a free public health screening at the Pro Bono Physical Therapy Clinic.

