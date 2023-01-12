HIGH POINT – Local residents are invited to join High Point University students and faculty as they participate in community service projects around the city for the university’s Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service, “A Day On, Not a Day Off.”
Students will serve the community through nearly 20 projects, among them including work to revitalize local organizations, clean areas in the city of High Point, pack thousands of seeds, and pack care kits for veterans. HPU students in the departments of nursing, pharmacy and physical therapy will also be providing a free public health screening at the Pro Bono Physical Therapy Clinic.
The Rev. Joe Blosser, executive director of HPU’s Center for Community Engagement, said that it’s fitting that High Point University, which has a statue of King on campus as well as signs displaying some of his quotes, honors King’s federal holiday with a day of service.
“It’s an opportunity to honor his legacy by serving others, building empathy and strengthening our community,” he said.
The public also is invited to attend HPU’s annual Martin Luther King Jr. Worship Service at 11 a.m. Monday in Hayworth Chapel. This event is free and open to the public. This year’s keynote speaker is Elwood Robinson, chancellor of Winston-Salem State University.
Robinson has written more than 400 scientific publications and presentations, including a short story, “Wednesdays and Sundays,” that is featured in the book “Keeping the Faith: Stories of Love, Courage, Healing and Hope from Black America.”
Music at the service will be led by Genesis Gospel Choir and guest musicians.
