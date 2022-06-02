GUILFORD COUNTY — The Guilford County Board of Commissioners on Thursday heard directly from their constituents before the board decides on its budget for the new fiscal year.
Most speakers during a public hearing at the meeting voiced support for the budget proposal, saying the county needs extra revenue to meet pressing needs. The budget put together by County Manager Michael Halford would bring in an extra $150.1 million for the next fiscal year, in large part because of significantly higher property tax revenue from revaluation of property values this year.
The $855 million proposed county spending plan is 14% greater than the current fiscal year budget.
Kenya Donaldson, president of the Guilford County Association of Educators, said the commissioners face making tough decisions each year on funding priorities. The proposed budget would allow the county to make a difference in key areas such as the schools, she said.
Several speakers asked the commissioners to do more to help detention officers with the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office, asking for competitive pay and adequate staffing at the jails.
High Point resident Ken Orms criticized the Democratic leadership of the board for advocating for a new budget that will impose a severe financial burden on taxpayers.
Halford has indicated that the average increase for a median-value home of $241,750 would be $418 under the proposed budget. The proposed budget would keep the property tax rate at 73.05 cents per $100 valuation.
Orms said that he and his wife moved six years ago from the Chicago area because of excessive taxes. Orms called the Democratic leadership arrogant and elitist. Democrats have a 6-3 advantage on the board.
Thirteen people signed up to address the board on the budget, and each speaker had two minutes to make remarks.
The commissioners are expected to make a decision on the 2022-23 fiscal year budget at its next meeting at 5:30 p.m. June 16 at the Old Guilford County Courthouse at 301 W. Market St. in downtown Greensboro.The new fiscal year starts July 1.
In another matter, Vice Chairwoman Carlvena Foster of High Point said the county is unified in addressing gun violence and ensuring safety in Guilford County Schools. Foster spoke in the wake of a series of mass violence shootings this year across America.
While acknowledging there’s “no perfect solution” to countering gun violence, Foster said law enforcement agencies, school system personnel and emergency responders in Guilford County work together to reduce risk.
Commissioner Carly Cooke fought back tears as she discussed going to a local school and seeing how children responded to a shooter threat drill. Cooke bemoaned that such a drill was necessary for small children.
Among the leaders who attended the meeting and stood together before the commissioners’ podium were High Point Police Chief Travis Stroud and Sheriff Danny Rogers, who lives in Jamestown and grew up in High Point.
pjohnson@hpenews.com | @HPEPaul | 336-888-3528
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.