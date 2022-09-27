HIGH POINT – The public is invited to participate this weekend in a community art project at the High Point Farmers Market outside the High Point Public Library.
With the help of High Point artists, businesses and community members, furniture waste will be transformed into colorful wood shapes that will be used to create new works of art displayed throughout the city.
Sherwin-Williams will provide paints and brushes, and furniture companies that are members of High Point by Design, or HPxD, will provide the wood. Staff from both companies will be on hand to help.
People of all ages are welcome to drop by the market, 901 N. Main St., anytime between 9 a.m. and noon on Saturday. For more information about the event, contact Jane Dagmi, the executive director of HPxD, at jane@hpxd.org.
