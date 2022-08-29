Heddkie Dawkins

The family of Heddie Dawkins said they have been overwhelmed by the support of the community since the 81-year-old woman was reported missing Wednesday from her north High Point neighborhood.

HIGH POINT — The public has a chance today to help with the search for 81-year-old Heddie Dawkins, who has been missing from her north High Point home for several days.

The High Point Police Department is coordinating a flier response for Dawkins, who's the subject of a Silver Alert. Dawkins, who has dementia, left her home in the 2700 block of Blockhouse Court around 1:30 a.m Wednesday.

