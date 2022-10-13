HIGH POINT — An art project that was postponed because of Hurricane Ian takes place Saturday morning, and the public can participate.
People will be able to paint pieces of furniture waste, turning them into colorful wood shapes that will be used to create new works of art displayed throughout the city.
People of all ages are welcome to drop by the High Point Farmers Market outside the High Point Public Library, 901 N. Main St., anytime between 9 a.m. and noon on Saturday.
Sherwin-Williams will provide paints and brushes, and furniture companies that are members of High Point by Design, or HPxD, will provide the wood. Staff from both companies will be on hand to help.
For more information about the event, contact Jane Dagmi, the executive director of HPxD, at jane@hpxd.org.
