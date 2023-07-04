HPTNWS-07-04-23 AIRPORT.jpg

The entrance to the upper terminal is shown at Piedmont Triad International Airport, which is gradually recovering from the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on aviation industry.

 LAURA GREENE | HPE

GUILFORD COUNTY — As the coronavirus pandemic took hold more than three years ago, causing aviation passenger numbers to nosedive, Piedmont Triad International Airport Executive Director Kevin Baker brainstormed with airport leaders and staff about how long it would take to return to normal.

The PTIA group examined a host of factors, amid many unknowns, and came up with the end of 2024 before passenger boardings might return to the levels seen before the COVID-19 crisis.