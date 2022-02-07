GUILFORD COUNTY — More than 8,600 people work on Piedmont Triad International Airport property, with an annual payroll of $559 million, but fewer than 10% of them are involved in moving passengers.
That’s the result of an intentional effort to make the airport into an economic engine for the Triad, according to Kevin Baker, PTI’s executive director.
“We have a dual-focused mission. One is wanting to provide the best possible passenger experience,” Baker said. “But the other component of this airport is this clear and laser focus on attracting the aerospace industry and the economic development that comes along with it, not only for this airport — not at all for this airport — but mainly for the region and the state.”
The announcement last month that a start-up business named Boom Supersonic selected PTI as the place where it will build a new generation of supersonic passenger jets put a public spotlight on an airport that has been laying the groundwork for business growth for decades.
It started with Piedmont Airlines building a hangar in the 1980s to repair and service airplanes, Baker said. To train the mechanics and technicians, Guilford Technical Community College established a campus at the airport that has grown to three buildings with new programs to give workers the skills that aerospace companies need.
“You get to talking about what these companies really want, and that is making sure that they can get employees. Making sure that the talent is there. Making sure there’s a pipeline to continue to grow that talent,” Baker said. “And what we’ve been blessed with since the late 1980s is that pipeline.”
Baker said the Piedmont Triad Airport Authority got serious about attracting companies to the airport in 2011 with a plan to acquire a large amount of land.
When the N.C. Department of Transportation extended Interstate 73 nearby, it spent an extra $20 million to build a bridge the size of two football fields side by side that will one day allow planes to taxi from PTI to hundreds of acres of now-vacant airport land.
Boom plans to lease 65 acres, leaving PTI about 935 acres to market to other companies.
The airport already is home to Honda Aircraft Co., which builds small business jets; Cessna and HAECO Americas, which service and overhaul planes; and FedEx’s Mid-Atlantic hub.
The overall Triad region has about 200 aerospace companies, many with ties to the activities at PTI, said John Kasarda, a business professor at UNC Chapel Hill who has written extensively about the economic impact of airports.
“They’re starting to get a true cluster of aerospace,” Kasarda said. “Once you reach a critical mass, which they have there, this tends to have a multiplicative effect, and then it has a momentum of its own.”
Kasarda coined the term “aerotropolis” to describe how airports could become hubs of economic activity.
“North Carolina is really a leader in aerospace development, but a quiet leader; you don’t hear much about it in the national media,” he said. “But if Boom achieves its expectations, you’re going to hear a lot about it. Because this is a high-risk, high-return venture.”
